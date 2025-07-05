July 05, 2025 5:43 PM हिंदी

Divya Khossla says 'I miss u immensely' remembering her mother on her 2nd death anniversary

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla said "Miss you immensely" as she remembered her mother Anita Khosla on her second death anniversary.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a throwback still with her late mother.

Her post was also accompanied by a note remembering her heartfelt conversations with her mom.

"Mom is the most imp person in the world for most of us …. & like every girl i had a habit of telling each & every single thing about my life to my mother. She knew everything about me. I miss telling u everything mamma thou I know I’m unable to tell u yet u know, I’m unable to see u yet u see, I’m unable to hear ur voice & constant advices yet u send help. Ur there & ul always be there. I love u mamma & I miss u immensely," Divya penned on the photo-sharing app.

Divya informed about her mother's passing away on July 6, 2023 through an Instagram post.

Dropping some fond memories with her mother over the years on IG, Divya penned, Mamma...Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart...I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you...I love you mumma...Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla."

Talking about her professional commitments, Divya has collaborated with filmmaker Prerna Arora for her next. Details about this yet-to-be-titled drama continue to be under wraps.

In addition to this, it is further believed that Divya will be sharing screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the forthcoming dark comedy thriller "Ek Chatur Naar".

The drama is being made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, credited for his work in Akshay Kumar's "Oh My God".

--IANS

pm/

