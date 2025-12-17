Maritime security central pillar of India-Oman ties: Indian envoy

Muscat, Dec 17 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Oman, Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas, underscored the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oman on Wednesday, asserting that defence remains the strongest pillar of bilateral partnership between the two nations with maritime security at its core.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Indian envoy said, “Defence is an active engagement of collaboration between the two countries, and it is no wonder that the relationship has been qualified since 2008 as a strategic partnership. We are the two countries who have, at least in the Middle East, maybe they move, but certainly in this area, where armed forces from the three, Air Force, Army, Navy, they have joint exercises with their counterparts in Oman. Coast Guards have regular meetings with each other.

“Maritime security is a central pillar of collaboration. We had also signed early 2024 an MOU talking about whatever we can further collaborate in defence cooperation. All in all, I must say that defence is the strongest of the pillars of collaboration between the two countries,” he added.

The Indian Ambassador stated that the entire Indian community in Oman, numbering 675,000, is eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi's arrival.

“As to the agenda of the conversation, if I can quickly share, it would be all-encompassing, including political, defence, security, trade, economic relations, education, culture, people-to-people, and diaspora. All these engagements are lined up for the visit of the Honourable Prime Minister,” he mentioned.

Ambassador Srinivas highlighted that there are many synergistic areas where the two countries can collaborate further, including sustainable development.

He also emphasised that investment is one of the significant areas of cooperation, with Indians working across several sectors, including steel making, green hydrogen, and port management, contributing to Oman’s growth.

“In the economic sector, India and Oman have been connected from the very beginning through maritime trade, coin exchange, seals, and ivory trade. It is a 5,000-year-old story. We have been working here for the last 250 years. Indians come here and contribute significantly to Oman’s development,” the Indian Ambassador stated.

PM Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour which also included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s State Visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold comprehensive talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions are expected to cover key areas including trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence and security, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

--IANS

scor/as