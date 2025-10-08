Divya Dutta shares why she is ‘mesmerized’ by friend Rishab Shetty’s multiple roles

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta opened up about her admiration for actor Rishab Shetty, revealing why she is ‘mesmerized’ by his ability to juggle multiple roles in the film industry.

Sharing her thoughts, Dutta highlighted Shetty’s dedication, versatility, and the passion he brings to every project. On Wednesday, the Veer-Zara actress shared her happy selfie with Rishab and wrote, “Heartiest congrats @rishabshettyofficial for the fabulous #kantara!! Mesmerized by your multiple roles. As an actor, writer and director!! It’s a spectacle to rejoice with and cherish!! Omg!!!a joy seeing housefulllllll!!! Like the good old single theatres in a multiplex!! Keep shining my friend!!.”

In the image, Divya and Rishab can be seen smiling as they sit together.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty recently met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan. The meeting underscored the expanding cultural influence of Indian cinema and its role in celebrating and preserving the nation’s spiritual and traditional heritage.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shared a photograph with the team and captioned it, “Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of "Kantara Chapter 1" and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey.”

Shetty’s recent release, “Kantara: Chapter 1,” has garnered widespread acclaim. The film served as the prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster “Kantara.” Set in the 4th century AD, the film explored the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara, delving into its rich mythology, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions.

Written, directed, and led by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad among others.

--IANS

ps/