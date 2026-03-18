Divya Dutta opens up on breaking patriarchal norms & living life on her terms

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, known for her outspokenness and calling spade a spade, has opened up about the idea of being single and the societal conditioning around marriage and motherhood.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Divya expressed her opinion by saying that not just a woman’s but anybody's life choices cannot be generalised.

The actress, who has always lived her life on her own terms, was asked whether staying single in today’s world is difficult and whether society still believes a woman is “complete” only through marriage or motherhood.

Responding candidly yet firmly, Dutta said, “Even if I had a partner, even if I am single, I enjoy my life and that’s what matters. I think har ek ki kahani alag hoti hai. To generalise and say partner ho toh bahut achi baat hai, single ho toh bahut achi baat hai, kisi ke liye koi achi baat nahi. Whatever works for you is great. So this works for me. I am happy about it.”

She further added that people should not judge someone’s life choices. “If somebody’s got a great partner, it works for them. If somebody doesn’t have a good partner, maybe they need to do something that they feel is right about it."

"You cannot generalise somebody’s life. You can’t just say, you know, how you make your choices. My life was such and I enjoy it. So I am proud of what I decided to do.”

Speaking about societal conditioning and patriarchal expectations, the actor said these ideas continue to persist despite progress.

“Even today’s education has nothing to do with progress. That’s conditioning, no? That’s the conditioning that comes and that’s what you kind of somewhere, with life and with the patriarchy, have to break those norms,” she said.

The actress emphasised that every individual’s life journey is different and should be respected, and not compared.

On the professional front, Divya Dutta is all set to star in the series Chiraiyaa that deals with the sensitive issue of marital rape.

The show airs from the 20th of March on Jio Hotstar.

–IANS

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