March 12, 2026 12:34 PM हिंदी

Yami Gautam wishes her ‘one and only’ Aditya Dhar on his birthday with a heartfelt post

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Star Yami Gautam, in Thursday, took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on the 12th of March.

Sharing a couple of pictures on her social media account, the doting wife expressed her love for her husband Aditya and called him as her “one and only”.

Along with sharing a few photos of the two, Yami wrote, “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love.”

In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying a sunny day in a scenic mountainous landscape.

The second picture features a mirror selfie clicked at a gym where Yami is seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black tights while holding the phone, as Aditya stands beside her in a black hoodie and cap.

On the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the superhit movie, Haq, where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The film went onto receive a great response from audiences for its storyline as well as Yami’s performance.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has been currently ruling the roost in Bollywood with his December release Dhurandhar, which went on to become a blockbuster hit.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2, is all set to release on March 19 this year.

Talking about the couple, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

The couple first met during the making of the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Yami in a pivotal role.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named as Vedavid in May 2024.

–IANS

rd/

