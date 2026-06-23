'Disinformation debunked': IAF tender for full Rafale fleet exposes Pakistan’s claims of Op Sindoor 'losses'

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Pakistan's oft-repeated claim that India lost several Rafale fighters during Operation Sindoor has now been squarely contradicted by the Indian Air Force itself.

A newly issued Request for Proposal (RFP) in June makes clear that all 36 Rafales acquired under the 2016 agreement with France remain in active service. The tender seeks short-term maintenance and logistical support for the entire fleet, covering a five-month period and projecting roughly 2,250 flying hours to ensure uninterrupted operations until a longer contract is sealed later this year.

The inclusion of every aircraft in the proposal leaves little room for speculation; had any jets been destroyed in combat, the numbers would have reflected that loss.

Defence officials underline that this comprehensive coverage is proof that no Rafale was downed during India’s retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan had attempted to bolster its narrative through official pronouncements and designed social media campaigns, insisting that its forces had shot down multiple Rafales. Yet India has consistently dismissed these stories as deliberate disinformation.

In fact, several aircraft that Pakistani accounts had triumphantly declared “destroyed” were subsequently seen flying operational sorties, further eroding the credibility of those claims.

The Rafale squadron was central to Operation Sindoor, executing precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory and performing exactly as intended, according to defence sources.

The latest procurement move not only underscores the fleet’s intact strength but also coincides with India’s broader ambitions under the Multi Role Fighter Aircraft programme, which envisions the acquisition of 114 additional Rafales. Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have already highlighted the importance of co-development and “Make in India” principles in this expansion.

Taken together, the fresh RFP and ongoing negotiations deliver a decisive rebuttal to Pakistan’s assertions, reaffirming both the operational readiness and the full complement of India’s Rafale force.

--IANS

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