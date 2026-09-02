Disha Salian’s father gets emotional as Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into her death: I will go home and cry

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, has reacted to the order passed by the Bombay High Court about investigation into the death of Disha Salian.

On Wednesday, Satish Salian spoke with IANS in light of the court’s order about the CBI probe into the case.

He told IANS, “I have 100% hope that the truth will come out. It's a battle of about 6 years. I had said that I won’t cry, until the FIR is filed. Today, when the FIR is filed, I will go home and cry. I will shed tears. I am sure that her soul will find peace when I shed tears. I haven’t cried since the day she passed away. Her mother is not in the correct mindspace. She is serving God. She is serving God. There should be action against those who did wrong. Why did they do wrong? They had everything, still why did they do wrong? If they have done wrong, they will have to bear it. We don't give punishment, the higher powers give. It was a very difficult fight. In my fight, Ashutosh and Nilesh, they were the main ones. I couldn't do anything without them”.

Disha Salian was a Mumbai-based celebrity manager who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a residential building in Malad, Mumbai, six days before Rajput’s death. Mumbai Police initially treated her death as an accidental-death case and later concluded that she had died by suicide, finding no evidence of foul play. Her death subsequently became the subject of widespread speculation particularly because of its proximity to Rajput’s death.

Her father has disputed the police findings and alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. On September 2, 2026, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to investigate the circumstances of her death, while stressing that nobody should be treated as an accused without sufficient evidence.

When asked what kind of pain he had to bear, he said, “Tension. Thinking about why is this happening. You have to think about all this. This is mental torture. People say, ‘What are you doing? Nothing is going to happen. Nothing is going to happen against him’. That's what they say. Today, the court said that they will issue an order at 11 o'clock. All those people will get their answer”.

He is hopeful that the final verdict will come in their favour, as he said, “100% the order will come in our favour. If it doesn’t come in our favour then whose favour will it come? The ones who did wrong?”.

When asked if he will move to the Supreme Court, he said, “We will talk about this later”.

--IANS

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