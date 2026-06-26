Disha Patani drops girl gang memories from the sets, Mouni Roy comments

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani, on Friday, gave fans a glimpse of the fun she had while shooting for her recently released movie.

She shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring her good friend Jacqueline Fernandez and senior actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta.

Soon after the post went live, Disha's best friend Mouni Roy couldn't help but shower love on her best friend.

Taking to her social media account, Disha shared a carousel of candid moments from the film's sets and captioned the post as, “Hope you guys have as much fun watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Reacting to the post, Mouni Roy commented, 'Congratulations on your release.'

The pictures captured the girls in high spirits on the sets. Some photos showed Disha and Jacqueline clicking cheerful selfies, while others featured them striking playful poses alongside Raveena and Lara.

Dressed in military-inspired outfits and costume looks for the film, the actresses appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves between takes.

They were seen laughing, making funny faces and posing together for memorable behind-the-scenes moments.

Talking about Disha and Mouni’s friendship, they share one of Bollywood's closest friendships.

They are often seen vacationing together, attending parties, celebrating festivals, etc. A few months ago, Disha and Mouni had shared pictures of them flaunting their bikinis as they enjoyed at their vacation by the beachside.

Recently, the friendship had unexpectedly found itself at the centre of online chatter after Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar announced seperation.

Following the announcement, many netizens flooded Disha Patani's social media posts with comments, unfairly blaming her for the couple's reported split.

Mouni and Suraj announced their divorce, a few weeks in a joint post on their social media accounts.

–IANS

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