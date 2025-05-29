Disha Patani, Badshah to bring together the worlds of Bollywood and sports at the first-ever BUDX NBA House

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser have announced the star-studded lineup for the first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game.

The event is scheduled for June 7 at Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. It promises an exciting blend of Bollywood, music, sports, and pop culture, with celebrities including Badshah and Disha Patani set to take the court. The teams will be coached by NBA legends and champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher, making this a unique and thrilling basketball experience.

Ahead of the event, Badshah shared his excitement, saying, “Basketball and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand—and the NBA has always been a huge part of my world. Playing in the BUDX NBA House celebrity game is going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the heat on court, jam with the fans, and be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, music, and culture in India.”

Disha Patani also expressed her enthusiasm: “I’ve always loved the energy of the NBA—it’s fast-paced, entertaining and full of passion. Being part of the league’s first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 celebrity game here in India is such an exciting opportunity. I’m looking forward to hitting the court and soaking in the incredible atmosphere with fans here.”

Team Fisher will showcase a dynamic lineup featuring renowned singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer Badshah; actor and professional 3v3 basketball player Arvind Krishna; actor, VJ, and former national-level baller Varun Sood; actor and producer as well as former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur; actor and writer Harman Singha; Indian-American actress, model, and dancer Sonia Rathee, all led by captain Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG and a prominent figure in the basketball community.

On the other side, Team Payton boasts actress Disha Patani; artist, actor, and choreographer Melvin Louis; actor, VJ, and TV host Rannvijay Singha; former captain of India’s women’s basketball team Shireen Limaye; former India’s top-ranked 3v3 player Dhruv Barman; and Indian-American actor Ankur Rathee, with Anand S Ahuja, founder and CEO and an avid basketball enthusiast, serving as team captain.

BUDX NBA House will showcase live performances from a handpicked lineup of innovative artists, including Hanumankind collaborating with Parimal Shais and Kalmi, as well as sets by Benga, Baby J B2B Tye Turner, Shioriy Bradshaw, Stick no Bills (Jeff & GT), and Bombay Mami.

A two-day festival celebrating basketball, music, and culture is set for June 7-8 at DOME, SVP Stadium in Mumbai, coinciding with the NBA Finals.

--IANS

ps/