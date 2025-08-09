August 09, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Disasters should not be politicised: BJP leaders slam ST Hasan over Uttarakhand cloudburst remark

Disasters should not be politicised: BJP leaders slam ST Hasan over Uttarakhand cloudburst remark

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A controversial remark by former Samajwadi Party MP, ST Hasan, on the recent Uttarkashi cloudburst has sparked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have condemned the statement as divisive, baseless, and politically-motivated.

Reacting strongly, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said Hasan’s statement was "completely baseless" and an attempt to inject communal undertones into a natural calamity.

"What he said is completely baseless. A natural disaster can occur anywhere, and it is absolutely wrong to say that any religion is not being respected. These comments are meant to disturb social harmony."

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also condemned the remark.

"Whether it's Uttarakhand or any other part of the country affected by disasters, people have suffered heavy losses. While the people of the nation are praying for the well-being of those affected, some are busy offering curses. They are giving absurd arguments like, this disaster happened because of one reason or another. What is happening in Palestine? What is happening in Iraq? Why are you giving such illogical arguments?"

UP Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad added: "It is wrong to make such allegations; they are baseless. These are the same people who always do politics even over disasters."

Earlier, speaking to IANS, ST Hasan had remarked, “In Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, other religions are not being respected. There is someone who governs this world, and when divine justice happens, no one can protect themselves. Bulldozers should not be used on any dargahs or temples. It’s better to evacuate such places peacefully.”

The cloudburst in Uttarkashi has left several people dead, missing, and displaced.

Rescue operations are still underway, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed in the affected region. While leaders across party lines have extended prayers and condolences, Hasan’s comments have been widely seen as an attempt to communalise a natural tragedy.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

First single 'Panimalare' from Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' released

First single 'Panimalare' from Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' released

Kevin Bacon, wife Kyra Sedgwick jump in on new TikTok trend

Kevin Bacon, wife Kyra Sedgwick jump in on new TikTok trend

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran's horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri' to hit screens worldwide on September 12

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran's horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri' to hit screens worldwide on September 12

New Zealand register their biggest win in Tests after thrashing Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second Test played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS/X

NZ register their biggest win in Tests after thrashing Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs

Sebi proposes easier norms for resident Indian participation in FPIs

SEBI proposes easier norms for resident Indian participation in FPIs

Sanchar Saathi App crosses 50 lakh downloads in around 6 months of its launch

Sanchar Saathi app crosses 50 lakh downloads, helps recover over 5.35 lakh lost mobiles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says hurling expletives at Anurag Basu for bizarre workshop was ‘liberating’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says hurling expletives at Anurag Basu for bizarre workshop was ‘liberating’

BAPS' Dr Gnanvatsal Swami honoured across the US

BAPS' Gnanvatsal Swami honoured across the US

PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow, flag off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru

PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow, flag off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar celebrates festival with sister Alka, remembers late mother

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar celebrates festival with sister Alka, remembers late mother