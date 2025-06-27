June 27, 2025 5:39 PM हिंदी

Director Durai Senthilkumar's film featuring Legend Saravanan to hit screens for Deepavali

Chennai, June 27 (IANS) Well known businessman-turned-actor Saravanan on Thursday disclosed that his next film, a suspense thriller that is being directed by director R S Durai Senthilkumar, would hit screens for Deepavali this year.

Saravanan, who has taken the screen name Legend Saravanan, disclosed this information while talking to reporters at a wedding he had had come to attend.

Legend Saravanan, who was seen at his relative's wedding, said: "The shooting for my next film is going on in full swing. The film has has reached its final stage. Shooting and post-production work will be completed soon. We are planning to release the film in theaters all over the world for Deepavali."

The actor further said that the film would be a mass action, suspense thriller, in line with today's trend. The title of the film and the film itself will appeal to everyone in a new genre, he added.

Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the yet-to-be-titled film is a grand-budget venture directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, best known for his blockbusters like ‘Kakki Sattai,’ ‘Kodi,’ and the recent success ‘Garudan.’

This movie will feature a captivating storyline designed to engage audiences across various sections.

Bollywood star Payal Rajput plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actors Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Baahubali Prabhakar, Santhosh Prathap, and Baby Iyal in pivotal roles.

Music for the film has been composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S. Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep. Art direction for the film has been done by Durairaj, while Ambikapathi is the film's executive producer. Costume design is by Deepthi and Suresh is in charge of stills. Poster design for the film has been done by Dinesh, and action sequences have been choreographed by Matthew Mahesh.

