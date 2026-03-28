March 28, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Dipika Kakar feels ‘very low’ & doesn't want to get out of bed, Shoaib Ibrahim suggests cooking to feel better

Dipika Kakar feels ‘very low’ & doesn't want to get out of bed, Shoaib Ibrahim suggests cooking to feel better

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Television star Dipika Kakar recently revealed that she was feeling extremely low and had mood swings, to the point where she did not feel like getting out of bed or talking to anyone.

Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim was seen suggesting that she indulge in cooking to feel better.

In a vlog shared on their YouTube channel, Dipika spoke about her emotional state and said, “Sometimes mood swings happen like this. Today is one of those days when I slip into a very low mood. I don’t feel like talking to anyone and feel like sitting alone. I am sure many of you, especially women, go through this.”

Shoaib, trying to cheer her up, said, “Do one thing, you want to feel better, right? Go and do some cooking today. I have given you official permission, but just make one or two things.”

Dipika, in the vlog, also shared an update about her health, revealing that she had recently undergone a series of medical tests and that the reports had come back normal.

She added that her treatment process is now set to begin with some changes, and they will have to wait and watch how her body responds to it.

Earlier in January, Dipika and Shoaib had informed their fans that she was dealing with a health issue involving a cyst, for which she had to undergo a surgery.

Dipika and Shoaib, who tied the knot in February 2018, have often shared glimpses of their personal lives through their vlogs.

The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, the couple dating for a few years before tying the knot.

Shoaib and Deepika welcomed their son, Ruhaan in June 2023.

–IANS

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