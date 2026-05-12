Dimple Hayathi's look in Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' revealed

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, have now released the first look of actress Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to their social media timelines to release the look of Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram, the makers said, "Introducing M A N D A R A M. Beauty the world desired... A soul it never understood."

The poster features Dimple in a bold and stunning avatar, draped in a fiery red saree. She is seen seated gracefully yet intensely, holding a traditional palm-leaf hand fan. Her styling, along with the rustic background featuring an antique brass box and traditional elements, perfectly captures the authentic 1960s period setting. Her expression is sharp and unapologetic, hinting at a very strong personality.

Sources close to the unit say that Mandaram will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world. She carries a highly flammable attitude that matches the intense, red-hot vibe of her poster. She brings a unique fire to the film, standing strong in the storm of Bhogi.

Sources inform that the unit shot several high intensity action sequences recently. Shooting for the film is progressing at a brisk pace in an extensively built set in Hyderabad that resembles a Telangana village from the 1960's.

For the unaware, the makers had only recently disclosed that actress Anupama Parameswaran played the role of Kandula Sulochana Rani in the film.

The first look poster of Anupama's character showed Anupama in a village belle avatar walking barefoot on a dusty rural path. She is seen carrying a large woven basket filled with green leaves on her head while holding more leaves in one hand and a tiffin box in the other. Her attire is rustic, an earthy half saree with a faded blouse, styled in a traditional manner. Her expression is intense and determined, hinting at a strong, hardworking character.

Sources had said that Sulochana will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength in the film.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

--IANS