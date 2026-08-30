‘Dil Le Gayee’ fame Jasbir Jassi shares inside glimpses from Binnu Dhillon’s birthday celebration

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi, best known for his popular track ‘Dil Le Gayee,' gave a glimpse into actor Binnu Dhillon’s star-studded birthday celebrations.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and moments from the intimate celebration, offering a peek at the fun-filled gathering. The glimpses featured Jasbir Jassi alongside Binnu Dhillon and other friends as they came together to celebrate the actor’s special day.

In the video, Jasbir could be seen singing while B Praak, Kulwinder Billa, Jaani, Nirmal Rishi, and Sunita Dhir danced and cheered along. Binnu Dhillon could also be seen enjoying the performance and dancing to the music. For the caption, the singer simply wrote, “Binnu veer de janamdin te Ronaka Bollywood Pollywood di Har Hasti Majoood siii.”

Jassi, who shares a warm bond with Binnu Dhillon, appeared to be enjoying the celebrations as the group posed together for the camera. The singer also shared candid moments from the gathering, giving a closer look at the birthday festivities. Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon turned a year older on August 30 and received warm birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues on social media.’’

The ‘Naukar Vahuti Da’ actor is known for his work in the Punjabi entertainment industry and has established himself as one of its popular comic actors. Binnu later appeared in supporting roles in commercially successful Hindi films, including Shaheed-E-Azam and Dev D. In 2010, he turned director with the play Naughty Baba in Town, which was staged in the US and Canada. Over the years, he became one of the most popular comedians in Punjabi cinema.

Binnu gained wider recognition in Punjabi films with movies such as “Carry On Jatta,” “Sirphire,” “Raula Pai Gaya,” “Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22,” “Lucky Di Unlucky Story,” "Rangeelay," and “Vekh Baraatan Challiyan.”

--IANS

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