‘Dil ki Chori’, not ‘vote chori’, is PM Modi’s forte: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday gave a new twist to their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he excels in “Dil ki chori” and not “vote chori”.

Addressing an event for Vishwakarma Puja, CM Gupta said PM Modi is so popular that he does not need to indulge in electoral malpractice. “Like ‘Makhan Chor’, he does ‘Dil ki chori',” she said.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said, “PM Modi is like a saint who has not benefited any of his family members while remaining in office. On the other hand, the Congress party is giving land to ‘jijaji’, a post to ‘didi’ and made the mother a PM candidate.”

Her comment was an oblique reference to the alleged privileges and benefits enjoyed by members of the Gandhi family in the Congress.

She also announced a ‘Seva Sankalp Walk’ on Kartavya Path on Wednesday, to commit oneself to nation-building and thank PM Modi for his tireless contribution to the country and vision.

Assuring better welfare of workers in the city, the Chief Minister said that under previous governments, welfare schemes for workers remained confined to files, but the BJP government is striving to take each scheme to their doorsteps.

Announcing the government’s plan to dedicate 500 new creches to the working women in the capital on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), she said this initiative will prove to be a major support, especially for our hardworking Vishwakarma mothers.

“Through these creches, while children will receive nutrition and care, the mothers' livelihoods will also be secured,” she told media persons.

Speaking at an event, she said, “For 27 years, there were Congress and AAP governments in the city, but they never launched any scheme for labourers' welfare.”

Under PM Modi’s guidance, the BJP government in Delhi increased the minimum wages in the city as soon as it came to power.

Highlighting the housing challenges for workers in the city, CM Gupta said her government has vowed to turn each slum into a permanent house. “The previous governments left the coffers empty, but we will achieve the target, even if it takes some time.”

Good education for children of workers and good healthcare for workers are also our priorities. “Soon after coming to power, we brought in the Ayushman health insurance scheme for Rs 10 lakh treatment for the poor workers,” she said.

CM Gupta also recalled the AAP government’s failure to help workers during the pandemic, even as lakhs of them were forced to walk back to their villages.

Earlier, the CM, in a post on X, shared a video made by students of Delhi government schools paying a musical tribute to PM Modi on his 75th birthday.

The video shows PM Modi at the Red Fort and in a fighter plane's cockpit, apart from capturing the patriotic feeling of the students in different regional languages.

In a message on X, she wrote, “The entire life of Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has been dedicated to service, devotion, and the upliftment of the nation. On the occasion of his birthday, the Delhi Government is organising a Seva Sankalp Walk on Kartavya Path. This walk is not just an event, but a gesture of gratitude from the people of Delhi for the Prime Minister's tireless efforts, visionary leadership, and continuous service.

--IANS

rch/uk