Diego Garcia row surfaces in US Senate hearing

Washington, May 13 (IANS) The future of the strategically critical Diego Garcia military base surfaced unexpectedly during a heated Senate hearing, as Republican Senator John Kennedy warned against any move that could expand Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean through the Chagos Islands dispute.

During a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defence hearing on President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget, Kennedy sharply criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reported plans involving the Chagos Islands and Mauritius.

Kennedy claimed Mauritius maintained close ties with China and questioned whether transferring greater control over the Chagos Islands could ultimately threaten US strategic interests in the region.

“Prime Minister Starmer wants to give Diego Garcia and the Chagos Islands to Mauritius,” Kennedy said, adding that Mauritius would “probably give a spare key to Diego Garcia to China.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth avoided directly endorsing Kennedy’s characterisation but stressed the military importance of the US facility.

“What I would underscore is that Diego Garcia is a very strategic location, and having the ability to operate there for the United States military is going to be critically important in the future,” Hegseth told the committee.

Kennedy pressed further, accusing Starmer of negotiating “a bad deal” that could weaken Western security interests in the Indian Ocean.

Hegseth responded that President Donald Trump had also expressed concerns.

“As President Trump has stated, there’s been some pretty bad deals made by the Brits as it pertains to Diego Garcia,” Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief also warned that proposed arrangements involving the islands could create operational restrictions for US forces.

“It was a bad deal that was cut by the UK and Prime Minister Starmer as it pertains to Diego Garcia, as evidenced by limitations that our troops could face in how we use that island,” Hegseth added.

Kennedy urged the administration not to approve any arrangement that could undermine American military access to the base.

“He is not going to agree to that, is he?” Kennedy asked while referring to Trump’s position.

Hegseth replied simply: “No.”

The exchange highlighted growing concern in Washington over China’s expanding strategic footprint across the Indian Ocean region and its increasing ties with smaller island nations. US lawmakers from both parties have repeatedly warned about Beijing’s attempts to gain influence near key maritime routes and military facilities.

Diego Garcia remains one of the United States’ most important overseas military installations and has long served as a critical logistics, intelligence and operational hub for American missions across the Middle East, Africa and the Indo-Pacific. The base played major roles during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and continues to be central to US power projection in the Indian Ocean region.

--IANS

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