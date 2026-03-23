'Didn't say anything new': Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi's West Asia address

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed the Lok Sabha on the West Asia conflict on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated "nothing new" was revealed and reiterated the party's call for a discussion on the issue.

"He (PM Modi) has briefed the House today, and he has not spoken anything new. We have submitted a notice for a discussion. We think that discussion is important so that all sides can present their stand," Priyanka Gandhi told the reporters outside the Parliament following the Prime Minister's address.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted oil and gas supplies amid the conflict in West Asia, while emphasising that India has diversified its energy imports, unlike in previous instances, and will continue sourcing from wherever possible.

Initially, India imported energy needs such as crude oil, LNG, and LPG from 27 countries. Now, it imports energy from 41 countries.

PM Modi stated that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement and due to uncertainty in supply, the Centre has "prioritised domestic LPG consumers".

"At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth," he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to diplomacy and peace, saying: "You have seen that India has condemned attacks on the civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure sectors. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. Through diplomacy, India is continuously making efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this atmosphere of war."

He said India has "always raised its voice" in the interest of humanity and in favour of peace.

"I say again that dialogue and diplomacy are the solution to this problem. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending this conflict. Danger to anyone's life in this war is not in the interest of humanity. Therefore, India's effort is to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible," he added.

--IANS

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