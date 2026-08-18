'Did any such demolition happen before?': Azam Khan's wife calls for reconsidering Jauhar University razing order

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 18 (IANS) Amid the growing political controversy surrounding the demolition orders issued against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider the decision, stressing that the university was built for the public and that the interests of students and people should be kept in mind before taking any further action.

Azam Khan is currently serving a sentence in Rampur Jail alongside his son, Abdullah Azam.

The controversy over Jauhar University erupted after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) flagged multiple violations inside the varsity, claiming that 38 out of 40 buildings were made without necessary approvals. The RDA had also asked the university to remove them on its own within a time frame, failing which the district administration will step in to raze them.

The order to demolish 38 buildings at Jauhar University caused a political upheaval. In late July, the Uttar Pradesh government's Divisional Commissioner stayed, for now, the demolition order issued against 38 campus buildings by the District Magistrate of Rampur.

While the Samajwadi Party openly entered the political battle over the issue, uncertainty surrounding the future of Jauhar University continued. Amid the ongoing developments, Tazeen Fatma stepped forward and appealed to the government to reconsider the demolition decision, citing the interests of the public and students.

Speaking to IANS about the demolition order against Jauhar University, Tazeen Fatma said: "We urge the government to reconsider. In the interest of the nation and the public, they should rethink this decision, the decision to demolish."

She further said that the government itself has to determine how it wants to proceed and take responsibility for its decisions. "Look, the government itself will decide how it functions; that is a decision for them to make. Is this how politics will continue in the state? The government must decide for itself," she said.

"This is an injustice... Has any university been demolished in this country before?" she asked.

Asked whether she remained hopeful about a favourable resolution to the Jauhar University issue, Tazeen Fatma said that she continued to have faith in justice. She also appealed to the people to come forward and do whatever they could to protect the university.

"The public should do whatever it can to save the university," she said.

Describing the university as an institution created through the efforts of Azam Khan as well as contributions from the people, she said that its future should also be a matter of public concern.

"Azam Sahab built the university through his hard work, and the people built it themselves through donations and voluntary service. Now, it is the public's responsibility to look after it," Tazeen Fatma said.

She also spoke about the treatment being meted out to Azam Khan and defended his political and social record, asserting that his family had remained involved in social service.

"It is obvious, because our entire family has only ever engaged in social service. As for those who claim this is wrong, that Azam Sahab encroached on land or committed atrocities, if that were true, Azam Sahab would not have been elected from the same constituency ten times," she said.

Tazeen Fatma also addressed questions regarding the family's relationship with the Samajwadi Party and maintained that there was no distance between them and the party. She said the party had continued to stand by the family during the ongoing difficulties.

"Our relationship is excellent; there is no distance between the Samajwadi Party and us. The bond is strong, and the entire party stands with us. Akhilesh-ji, in particular, has supported us; he has extended his full support," she said.

The temporary stay on the demolition order has brought some relief, but the larger dispute over alleged construction violations and the future of the university continues to remain unresolved.

--IANS

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