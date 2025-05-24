May 24, 2025 7:43 PM हिंदी

Dibyendu Bhattacharya visits Kamakhya Devi Temple

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for 'Black Friday', 'Dev.D', 'Goal', 'Sacred Games', 'Jamtara', and others, recently paid a spiritual visit to the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam.

It is one of the 51 Shaktipeethas and is a powerful centre of divine feminine energy. Dibyendu offered prayers not just for himself, but for the well-being of the world.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu shared, "Ever since childhood, Kamakhya Devi Temple and Puri Jagannath ji have been an eminent part of my life. Kamakhya Devi Temple is, of course, one of the 51 shaktipeethas, and the divine energy here is indescribable. Praying here for everyone's safety and good health. May we continue to live with harmony and brotherhood”.

Last year, the actor wrapped up his film ‘Gulabi’ with his friend Huma Qureshi with whom he has earlier worked in the streaming show ‘Maharani’. The actor cherished the moments that he shared with Huma during the making of ‘Gulabi’.

Dibyendu told IANS at the time, “I am extremely glad and happy to wrap this film and we shot for a couple of months. We started shooting in the month of April, and we've shot this film in Gujarat and in Mumbai. Working with Huma is always fun, we have a long association so we really gel well and are like buddies”.

He further mentioned, “We worked with each other on ‘Maharani’. There’s friendship, mutual respect and understanding. She's an amazing actor. Then we also have Monica Panwar in the team who is in my junior from the National School of Drama, and I have worked with her in ‘Jamtara’ as well”.

‘Gulabi’, which is directed by Vipul Mehta, was announced on International Women’s Day this year. The story of the film, inspired by a true incident, revolves around a brave auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change and inspires women.

