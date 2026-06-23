Diana Penty does yoga in car while 'en route'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty gave fans a peek into her travel routine as she shared a series of pictures from a road journey.

The actress was seen showing her followes how she makes the most of her time while 'en route'. From meditation to reading and doing a few yoga-like stretches, the actress appeared to be embracing peace and calm during her travels.

Taking to her social media account, Diana shared a carousel of photographs with the simple caption, 'En route...'

In the pictures, the actress can be seen seated comfortably in the backseat of a car, cross-legged with her hands resting on her knees in a meditative pose.

She is seen dressed in a white embroidered top paired with loose dark trousers. In another picture, she is seen reading a book while enjoying the scenic views outside the window.

Diana also shared a close-up selfie from the journey and gave fans a glimpse of the early morning rains in the city.

On the professional front, Diana made her Bollywood debut with 'Cocktail' in 2012 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Her portrayal as the soft-spoken and very traditional Meera earned her widespread appreciation.

She then went on to feature in movies such as 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Shiddat', 'Selfiee' and 'Bloody Daddy'.

Currently, Diana has once again found herself in the spotlight following the recent release of 'Cocktail 2'.

Ever since the movie released on June 17, netizens were seen revisiting the original film released in 2012, and praising Diana's performance as Meera.

Mang fans have even went on to draw comparisons between Diana's character from the 2012 romantic drama and Rashmika Mandanna's role in the new installment.

–IANS

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