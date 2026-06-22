Dia Mirza recalls the time when Salman Khan predicted, 'Ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza recently hosted director and choreographer Farah Khan at her beautiful home for the latter's YouTube channel, and they even made healthy banana bread together.

During the fun episode, Dia recalled her shoot days with actor Salman Khan from the movie "Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge", co-starring Sushmita Sen.

When Farah suggested that Dia should work with Salman yet again, Dia said that now he will work with younger actresses.

Dia went on to recall the time when Salman had told her during the early days in her career that one day she would be playing his mother on screen.

"He told me in my first film only that "Dekhna ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi" (One day you will do the role of my mother").

Dia revealed that she was horrified after hearing Salman's prediction for her.

"I was 19 years old. Me, Rajpal Yadav, and SK (Salman Khan) were sitting, waiting for a shot. There was a lady who was playing Salman's mother in the movie. She just had a baby."

Dia remembered telling Salman, "She is playing your mother, and she just had a baby, means she must be quite young".

To this, Salman said, "Don't worry, this will happen to you also".

The 2002 romantic actioner was made under the direction of Pankaj Parashar. With Salman, Dia, and Sushmita as the lead, the project also features Inder Kumar, Nishigandha Wad, Sharat Saxena, Mukesh Rishi, Rajpal Yadav, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Anjan Srivastav, Pankaj Dheer, Alok Nath, Razak Khan, Johnny Lever, Sumeet Pathak, and Arbaaz Khan as the ancillary cast.

"Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge" reached the cinema halls on 22 February 2002.

At the moment, Salman is occupied with "Maatrubhumi", which was previously called "Battle of Galwan".

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, Chitrangada Singh has been roped in as the female lead for the drama.

--IANS

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