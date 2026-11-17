Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar opened up about the four-S philosophy which he follows in his life - Sukh, Shaanti, Seva and Sehat.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 18th International Kudo Tournament in Ahmedabad, Akshay stressed the importance of prioritising physical fitness and well-being above everything else.

The 'Housefull' actor said, “For me, the most important thing is health. No matter what anyone says in the world, I believe that we should live our lives like a healthy human being. Whether anyone believes it or not, Sukh (hapiness), Shaanti (peace) and Seva (service). And the fourth S is Sehat (health)."

"Health is the most important thing. If you are healthy, you get the opportunity to pursue happiness, peace and service,” Akshay added.

On Monday, the 'Airlift' actor took to his Instagram handle, sharing some glimpses from the event and wrote, “A day filled with energy, talent and some truly inspiring moments! The 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament brought together young champions from across the country, showcasing their skill, determination and passion for the sport.”

“It was wonderful to have Shri @iharshsanghavi , Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and @bhumisatishpednekkar , join us in celebrating the spirit of martial arts and the achievements of these young athletes. From incredible demonstrations to celebrating our winners, it was wonderful to see the next generation of martial artists shine. Here’s a glimpse of the day,” the caption further read.

Professionally, Akshay will be a part of the latest instalment of “Golmaal” franchise, which is being made by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The ensemble cast of the drama includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

His lineup also includes 'Mauja Hi Mauja,' co-starring Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.

--IANS

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