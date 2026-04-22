Dhoni making a comeback against MI would be really special: Aditya Tare

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Former Mumbai Indians batter Aditya Tare believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni taking on the gloves during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recent practice is a 'good sign' and anticipated his comeback against MI in their upcoming game on Thursday.

After being sidelined for six matches due to a calf injury, Dhoni spent nearly an hour in the nets, actively engaging in batting and wicketkeeping drills. He looked confident during the session, moving freely and showing no signs of discomfort as he faced pacers like Matt Henry and Jamie Overton.

Although Dhoni previously travelled with the squad, this session marked a significant step in his recovery, especially with his rare involvement behind the stumps during training. Tare, who watched the session, noted that Dhoni’s wicketkeeping drills clearly indicated he is nearing full fitness.

“I was watching the practice session and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicket-keeping gloves in a net session before. He usually just bats or bowls. He never keeps wickets in practice. But in the practice session, he had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury," Tare told JioStar.

“We have seen him bat a couple of times in practice earlier. But this is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon. And if he makes his comeback against Mumbai Indians, that would be really special,” he added.

Dhoni’s presence at full tilt in training has boosted CSK’s hopes ahead of the high-profile encounter, with his experience and leadership expected to add significant value if he returns to the playing XI.

--IANS

vi/bc