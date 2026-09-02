September 02, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

‘Dhokha’ fame Muzammil Ibrahim opens up about his Bollywood journey: ‘You have to be consistent’

‘Dhokha’ fame Muzammil Ibrahim opens up about his Bollywood journey: ‘You have to be consistent’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actor and model Muzammil Ibrahim has opened up about his journey in Bollywood.

He reflected on his experiences in the Hindi film industry, from his debut, "Dhokha," to his recent film, “Monster.” In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor spoke about the lessons he has learned throughout his career and emphasized the importance of consistency for anyone pursuing acting. Reflecting on his journey, Muzammil said that there is no point in constantly looking back, as an actor’s career is an ongoing process with no fixed destination. He stated, “First of all, you should not look back. As far as the journey is concerned, it is a continuous journey. There is no fixed destination. You learn a lot from it. You get a chance to do things that you didn’t want to do, and you get a chance to do them again.”

“You get a chance to do things that you didn’t want to do. But you have to be consistent. You have to put in the work, be it in any medium, be it theatre. You have to keep on being consistent, which is very important as an actor.”

Muzammil Ibrahim made his acting debut in 2007 as the lead in “Dhokha,” an action thriller directed by Pooja Bhatt. He later appeared in several music videos, including “Pardesiya” alongside Rakhi Sawant and Lucky Ali’s popular track “Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai.”

Ibrahim went on to feature in several films and television projects. In Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, he played the lead double role of Ajay in the comedy film. He later portrayed Nikhil Ahuja in the romantic comedy “Will You Marry Me?” Muzammil also appeared in the popular web series “Special OPS,” where he played RAW agent Avinash, also known as ACP Zaid Ahmed Khan.

--IANS

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