Dharmendra wishes Happy Anniversary to ‘darling kids’ Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya celebrate 29 years of marital bliss on Friday, veteran star and his father Dharmendra wished his “darling kids” “best of best in life.”

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared two photographs of Bobby and Tanya from their marriage in 1996.

“Happy Anniversary my darling kids. Wish best of the best in life . Enjoy this very very SPECIAL DAY,” Dharmendra wrote as the caption.

Bobby and Tanya have sons Aryaman and Dharam.

Dharmendra will next be seen in 'Ikkis. The coming-of-age film is based on Indian war hero Arun Khetarpal, and will arrive in theatres on October 2, 2025. With this, Indian auteur Sriram Raghavan is returning to the silver screen with a war film.

Sriram Raghavan is known for cult-classics like 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Johnny Gaddaar' and 'Andhadhun'.

The upcoming film, titled 'Ikkis' stars veteran actor Dharmendra, 'Paatal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda, and also marks a shift in tone on Raghavan's part as he is mostly known for thrillers and noirs.

'Ikkis' is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar which was a crucial part of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. 'Ikkis', produced by Maddock Films, is set to release on October 2, 2025.

Talking about his work commitments, Bobby, who was last seen in the Telugu film “Daaku Maharaaj” directed by Bobby Kolli,will next be seen essaying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s period action entertainer, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu".

Shedding light on Bobby's performance, director A M Jyothi Krishna had earlier revealed that the actor left him "speechless". Backed by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will see Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in significant roles, along with others.

