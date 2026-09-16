Dhanush's #D56 director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu reacts to rumours on his film's title; asks 'Now, why didn't I think of that?'

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, who is to direct actor Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled #D56, has now responded in a humorous fashion to rumours doing the rounds on the Internet that claimed that his film had been titled 'Padaiyal'.

Quoting a tweet put out by a person who claimed that his film's title was 'Padaiyal', Tamizharasan Pachamuthu wrote, "PADAIYAL - nalla irukke...nan yen yosikkaama ponen.. Sari ok Pesama “ A Tamizharasan Pachamuthu Padaiyal “ nu pottudren.. Nandri. (Padaiyal - sounds nice... now, why did I not think of it?... Okay, I'll simply put it as 'A Tamizharasan Pachamuthu Padaiyal... Thanks)."

Rumours are doing the rounds on the Internet that the film's launch ceremony would happen in Madurai on Thursday. Rumours also suggest that the film will be high on action so much so that its makers were expecting to get an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board at the time of its release. However, there has been no official confirmation on any of these claims being made on social media.

Director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu had in March this year announced that he had begun the recce for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, the director had posted a monochrome picture of himself seated in a temple. He wrote in Tamil," Kelambiyaachu (Have started) #Recce #D56."

Well known production house Dawn Pictures, which is producing the film, was quick to show its admiration for the industrious nature of the director. It quoted the tweet of the director and added fire symbols to indicate it was both impressed and excited.

For the unaware, director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu is best known for his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Lubber Pandhu', which featured Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Swaswika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead.

The film, which came in for widespread praise from all categories of audiences, also featured actors Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Deva Dharshini, Jenson Divakar and TSK in pivotal roles.

The film, which started off as just a simple sports drama that revolved around the egos of two cricket lovers playing gully cricket in a small town, silently evolved into something much more significant and showed how sport could help people overcome the deep-rooted differences that caste and wealth brought.

--IANS

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