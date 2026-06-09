June 09, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Dhanush had a fanboy moment after witnessing the Netflix documentary "Rafa", based on the life of former tennis player Rafael Nadal.

In an emotional post on social media, Dhanush revealed that the documentary made him realize what the player went through throughout his journey.

Expressing his regret for all the times he lost his temper as Nadal lost a match or even a point, he wrote, "Watching this documentary and realizing everything you went through to give your all to the sport was overwhelming. Without knowing the pain, the stress, and the anxiety you were carrying, I regret all those times I shouted at the TV when you lost a point, a set, or a match: “Vamos Rafa, you could have done better.” “Why are you making this so hard on yourself? (sic).”

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actor shared that now he finally understands all the rituals and routines followed by Nadal, such as the perfectly placed water bottles, clearing the lines, adjusting the hair, and pulling the shorts.

"They never just superstitions. They were part of a battle against anxiety, stress, and a body that was constantly wearing you down", he added.

Applauding the player for overcoming his limitations to reach the heights of his glorious career, Dhanush went on to write, "With countless injuries and a chronic foot condition, you still managed to climb the toughest of mountains. To imagine what you could have achieved without that foot condition is almost impossible. Still , still 24-22 grand slams is a very thin margin .. VERY THIN."

"With all due respect, I know the stats are with Djokovic. I know many believe the game belongs to Federer. But for me, my Phoenix, you are and will always be the GOAT", he added, like a true admirer.

At the end of the heartfelt note, Dhanush expressed his gratitude towards Nadal for sacrificing his body and soul for the game and also for being a true inspiration for millions around the world.

"Forever a fan", the 'Atrangi Re' actor signed off.

--IANS

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