September 11, 2025 4:44 PM हिंदी

Dhanashree Verma questions seniority privilege: ‘I got roles because of my talent’

Dhanashree Verma questions seniority privilege: ‘I got roles because of my talent’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) In the latest episode of “Rise and Fall,” actress Dhanashree Verma spoke out about the role of talent versus seniority privilege in the film industry.

She shared her perspective on how skill, rather than connections, has shaped her career. In the fourth episode of the reality show, Dhanashree was seen openly clashing with co-contestant Aahana Kumra. She said, “I do not believe this. I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work today. I had said this earlier too, I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened but because I have talent. So if I don't stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience, it is to do with intent.”

Previously, Verma had made headlines for taking a subtle dig at her ex-husband Yuzi Chahal while taking about mutual respect. In an emotional revelation, the actress confessed that despite enduring constant disrespect, she deliberately chose not to retaliate.

“When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. (When you are in marriage, then you are responsible that the respect of the other person is also in your hands. I could have also disrespected if I wanted to). You think I don’t have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him,” Dhanashree said.

On a related note, "Rise and Fall" features Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha sweating it out as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoy the throne as rulers. The reality show airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

‘Don’t panic, GoI monitoring situation’: Piyush Goyal assures Indians stranded in Nepal

‘Don’t panic, GoI monitoring situation’: Piyush Goyal assures Indians stranded in Nepal

Gen-Z protest aftermath: Nepal President says finding solution under constitutional framework (File image)

Gen-Z protest aftermath: Nepal President says finding solution under constitutional framework

Release of Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' postponed!

Release of Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' postponed!

Washington Sundar joins Hampshire for final two County Championship rounds

Washington Sundar joins Hampshire for final two County Championship rounds

Expansion of ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’ to five airports to boost tourism: HM Amit Shah

Expansion of ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’ to five airports to boost tourism: HM Amit Shah

Zupee to lay off 170 employees after ban on real-money gaming

Zupee to lay off 170 employees after ban on real-money gaming

Ananya Panday unwinds at an exotic vacation in Maldives

Ananya Panday unwinds at an exotic vacation in Maldives

Actor Vijay Antony to turn his production house into a public limited company in 2027

Actor Vijay Antony to turn his production house into a public limited company in 2027

Mohan Bhagwat’s tenure most consequential: Policy group

Mohan Bhagwat’s tenure most consequential: Policy group

Divya Dutta misses Amitabh Bachchan while enjoying a gondola ride at Venice

Divya Dutta misses Amitabh Bachchan while enjoying a gondola ride at Venice