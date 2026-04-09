April 09, 2026 12:18 PM हिंदी

DG Shipping asks ports to provide concessions to exporters, advises seafarers to remain safe

DG Shipping asks ports to provide concessions to exporters, advises seafarers to remain safe

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has directed ports to ensure concessions for exporters with stranded cargo in the war-affected Persian Gulf region.

According to a circular, “it has been observed that concessions granted by port authorities particularly relating to detention charges, ground rent, reefer plug-in (connected load), and similar terminal charges are not being uniformly passed on to the exporters”.

The DG Shipping circular said that all concessions approved by Port Authorities will be directly and transparently passed on to the concerned stakeholders, including freight forwarders and NVOCCs who in turn shall reflect the same to the exporters.

Port authorities have also been made responsible to monitor compliance at the terminal level to ensure the benefit of such concessions reaches the intended beneficiaries without delay.

The regulator advised ports and terminal operators to ensure strict compliance in order to maintain transparency in cost structures, protect exporter interests, and ensure operational continuity during the ongoing crisis.

The move is to ensure that exporters can avail claims under the Rs 497 crore Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme.

Shipping lines are specifically instructed to maintain full transparency and auditability in such cases,” DG Shipping said, adding the war risk premium being levied on cargo has also “undergone changes which may not be fully aligned with the earlier directives”.

“The matter is being taken up with insurance providers”, it added.

Meanwhile, DG Shipping has also issued a safety advisory for Indian seafarers in and around the Iranian waters.

In view of the prevailing security situation, seafarers ashore are advised to remain indoors, avoid sensitive locations, and coordinate movements with the Embassy of India.

Those onboard vessels are instructed to stay onboard and limit unnecessary shore travel. All personnel are urged to remain vigilant, follow official updates, and stay in continuous contact with company representatives and authorities, according to the advisory.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Shewale shares details about ‘Udne Ki Asha’ crucial twist and turn

Tanvi Shewale shares details about ‘Udne Ki Asha’ crucial twists and turns

Zaheer Iqbal suffers injury while playing padel

Zaheer Iqbal suffers injury while playing padel

LPG crisis bites hard as rising daily bread prices expose Pakistan's economic distress

LPG crisis bites hard as rising daily bread prices expose Pakistan's economic distress

Pakistan: People in Karachi pay increased fare as transport owners defy govt orders

Pakistan: People in Karachi pay increased fare as transport owners defy govt orders

Ferrous players set for a strong Q4, COAL India likely to report positive EBITDA growth

Ferrous players set for a strong Q4, COAL India likely to report positive EBITDA growth

Bangladesh: Awami League condemns parliamentary bill banning party as ‘disgraceful act’

Bangladesh: Awami League condemns parliamentary bill banning party as ‘disgraceful act’

We will get more seats: Puducherry CM exudes confidence of victory in Assembly elections

'Will get more seats': Puducherry CM Rangaswamy exudes confidence in NDA victory

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Petroleum Minister Puri to visit Qatar to discuss LNG supply amid Iran conflict

Petroleum Minister Puri to visit Qatar to discuss LNG supply amid West Asia crisis

KL’s mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu

KL's mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu