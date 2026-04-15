April 15, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services Secretary, M. Nagaraju, on Wednesday launched two next-generation mobile applications of Life Insurance Corporation of India -- ‘MyLIC’ for policyholders and ‘Super Sales Saathi’ for sales intermediaries -- as part of efforts to accelerate the insurer’s digital transformation.

In his remarks on the occasion, Nagaraju described the development as a strategic inflection point in LIC’s digital journey.

"LIC’s digital ecosystem is evolving from a set of service utilities into a strategic distribution and engagement platform," he said, adding that the apps will be central to delivering scale, service efficiency and competitive parity in the life insurance market.

Both applications have been developed on LIC’s DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement) platform, which integrates customer service, intermediary tools and internal operations under a unified digital architecture, the corporation said.

‘MyLIC’ is designed as a lifecycle policy management app, enabling customers to view and manage their insurance portfolio, pay premiums, track policy benefits in real time, and apply for paperless policy loans.

The app also supports online policy revival, e-KYC and direct purchase of new policies without the need for branch visits or physical documentation.

‘Super Sales Saathi’, on the other hand, is aimed at LIC’s network of agents and marketing personnel, providing digital sales kits, real-time policy tracking, automated follow-ups and AI-driven customer engagement tools.

It also features performance dashboards to help intermediaries track targets and achievements, along with integrated communication tools to connect directly with customers.

On the launch, LIC's CEO and MD R. Doraiswamy said the applications represent a shift from support tools to strategic assets.

"These apps scale adoption across customers and intermediaries, and will directly influence LIC’s growth, persistency and operational efficiency," he said.

He added that continued investment in AI-driven insights and ecosystem integrations will drive the next phase of digital growth.

The DIVE platform is expected to reduce office dependency and improve operational efficiency across LIC’s nationwide network, the corporation added.

--IANS

ag/vd

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DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps