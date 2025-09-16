Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on eve of his 75th birthday

Prayagraj, Sep 16 (IANS) As the country gears up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), people across the country are expressing their affection and admiration in deeply spiritual and heartfelt ways. One such celebration unfolded on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj, where a grand Ganga Aarti was performed on Ram Ghat to pray for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health.

On the eve of his birthday, the sacred banks of the river came alive with the glow of lamps, resonant bhajans, and the collective prayers of devotees — all offered in the name of the country’s beloved leader. Women, priests, and common citizens participated in large numbers in this special ceremony.

What made the aarti unique was the display of devotion—many devotees held photographs of Prime Minister Modi in their hands as they performed the Ganga Aarti, symbolising their emotional connection and blessings for his continued leadership.

The evening was filled with spiritual fervour. The priests (pujaris) led the rituals with Vedic chants and mantras, while groups of women devotees lit lamps and sang bhajans seeking the Prime Minister’s good health and longevity. The aarti echoed across the ghats as the sun set over the river, creating a divine atmosphere charged with faith and national pride.

Many among the gathering said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has seen a new era of development, cultural resurgence, and global recognition — and that such a leader deserves the blessings of Mother Ganga.

One devotee said, “Just as the Ganga is eternal, we pray that Modi ji continues to guide the nation for years to come.”

As the nation marks Modi@75, such moments reflect how deeply the Prime Minister’s image has resonated in the hearts of millions — not just as a political leader, but as a symbol of hope and progress.

