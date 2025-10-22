October 22, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad: Devotees at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple devoutly offer ‘Annakut’ of over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja

Ahmedabad: Devotees at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple devoutly offer ‘Annakut’ of over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja

Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (IANS) At the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, priests, seers and devotees devoutly offered a grand Annakut comprising over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Wednesday.

According to Sanatan Hindu tradition, Annakut, a ceremonial offering of a wide variety of dishes — is presented before Lord Krishna (Thakurji) to mark the beginning of the New Year following Diwali. Filled with flavour, fragrance, and devotion, the Annakut is a sacred opportunity to express gratitude to him.

With the blessings of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, millions of devotees and volunteers are participating in Annakut celebrations at BAPS Swaminarayan temples across India and around the world.

The darshan of the beautifully arranged dishes brought immense joy and spiritual peace to thousands of visitors.

Preparations for this grand offering had been ongoing for the past 45 days. The decorative presentation of the Annakut before the temple idols was executed under the guidance of skilled chefs and interior designers, who categorised and arranged the items by type, number, and colour.

In addition to the revered seers, hundreds of young male and female volunteers from Ahmedabad — including over 1,500 women — contributed to various temple services related to Diwali and Annakut throughout the past month.

The Annakut prasad will be distributed to devotees and visitors, as well as shared with other temples in the city and those in need.

Alongside the offering, an exhibition titled 'In the Footsteps of Pramukh Swami' was also held, highlighting the global efforts made to promote Sanatan culture under the leadership of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The grand Annakut will be available for public darshan from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the first lunar day of the Kartik month’s bright fortnight, marks the worship of Govardhan Hill and commemorates Lord Krishna’s protection of the people of Vrindavan. As part of the celebration, devotees prepare and offer an elaborate feast to Lord Krishna — a tradition rich in faith, devotion, and cultural significance.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit (File image)

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa (File image)

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released

South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback in on third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSL/X

2nd Test: South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King after Australia restrict England to 244/9 in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Plan was to keep stumps in play as much as possible, says Alana King

Jackky Bhagnani shares photo of firecracker box featuring wife Rakul Preet's pic calls her “Meri Phuljhadi”

Jackky Bhagnani shares photo of firecracker box featuring wife Rakul Preet's pic calls her “Meri Phuljhadi”