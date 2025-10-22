Ahmedabad: Devotees at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple devoutly offer ‘Annakut’ of over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja

Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (IANS) At the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, priests, seers and devotees devoutly offered a grand Annakut comprising over 1,200 dishes to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Wednesday.

According to Sanatan Hindu tradition, Annakut, a ceremonial offering of a wide variety of dishes — is presented before Lord Krishna (Thakurji) to mark the beginning of the New Year following Diwali. Filled with flavour, fragrance, and devotion, the Annakut is a sacred opportunity to express gratitude to him.

With the blessings of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, millions of devotees and volunteers are participating in Annakut celebrations at BAPS Swaminarayan temples across India and around the world.

The darshan of the beautifully arranged dishes brought immense joy and spiritual peace to thousands of visitors.

Preparations for this grand offering had been ongoing for the past 45 days. The decorative presentation of the Annakut before the temple idols was executed under the guidance of skilled chefs and interior designers, who categorised and arranged the items by type, number, and colour.

In addition to the revered seers, hundreds of young male and female volunteers from Ahmedabad — including over 1,500 women — contributed to various temple services related to Diwali and Annakut throughout the past month.

The Annakut prasad will be distributed to devotees and visitors, as well as shared with other temples in the city and those in need.

Alongside the offering, an exhibition titled 'In the Footsteps of Pramukh Swami' was also held, highlighting the global efforts made to promote Sanatan culture under the leadership of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The grand Annakut will be available for public darshan from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the first lunar day of the Kartik month’s bright fortnight, marks the worship of Govardhan Hill and commemorates Lord Krishna’s protection of the people of Vrindavan. As part of the celebration, devotees prepare and offer an elaborate feast to Lord Krishna — a tradition rich in faith, devotion, and cultural significance.

--IANS

jk/rad