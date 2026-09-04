Developed countries should take lead in reducing emissions: MEA on Nepal FM comments

New Delhi, Sep4 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that the developed countries, who are historically responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to the climate change crisis, must take a lead in reducing it and support developing countries.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to media queries on comments made by the Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal regarding the diplomatic shift in justice and compensation from major industrial emitters following the devastating flood in the Himalayan nation which has so far resulted in 1,294 confirmed deaths till Friday evening with 5,053 people still out of contact.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we have extended our solidarity and support to the government and people of Nepal. As a close friend and partner, India responded promptly, and we continue to support rescue, relief, reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country,” Jaiswal stated.

“India has consistently maintained that climate change is a common challenge and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities; developed countries, who historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to this present crisis, must take the lead in reducing emissions and support developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge,” he added.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has thanked India for its support and noted that India is happy to give a helping hand to the people of Nepal.

“We have seen that the Prime Minister of Nepal has thanked us for our support. As you would have seen, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), when this tragedy struck, he spoke to the Prime Minister of Nepal and conveyed that India stands shoulder to shoulder and extends all its support to Nepal in this time of crisis and it will offer whatever help is required, and we are happy that we are able to help and give a helping hand to our friends and partners and to our people of Nepal.

Earlier this week, Khanal said that they are shifting their diplomatic framework from “aid” to “justice and compensation” and noted that it is not a matter of charity, local media in Kathmandu reported.

–IANS

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