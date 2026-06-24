Despite positive developments, India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Tehran, June 24 (IANS) India on Wednesday issued a revised advisory for its nationals, urging them to continue avoiding non-essential travel to Iran despite recent improvements in the security situation in the Gulf nation.

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said it has been closely monitoring developments in Iran and noted that the overall situation has shown signs of improvement in recent days.

"The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran," it stated.

However, the Embassy cautioned that Indian nationals should continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice.

"Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice. Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to Iran for unavoidable functional reasons, are advised to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness," it added.

It also advised the Indian nations to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and to comply with all instructions issued by the local authorities.

The advisory further urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran, as well as those planning to travel there, to register their details with the Embassy.

"All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity. They are also advised to regularly monitor the Embassy's official website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories that may be issued," it added.

The Embassy also shared its emergency contact details for assistance: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359.

On 17 June, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the memorandum of understanding remotely to end the war, which established a 60-day extension of the ceasefire to negotiate the final terms of a deal.

The memorandum of understanding ended nearly four months of conflict between the United States and Iran and opened a 60-day period for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program and regional security issues.

Earlier, India welcomed the MoU between the US and Iran aimed at ending hostilities, stabilizing the region, and restoring trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had emphasised that sustained dialogue is the only path to lasting peace in West Asia and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry had added that India has continuously advocated de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, which are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.

--IANS

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