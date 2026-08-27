Despite a 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka, India stay in fifth spot in WTC standings

Colombo, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s hopes of upping their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings took a hit on Thursday as a resilient day five rearguard act by Sri Lanka forced the second Test at the SSC Ground to end in a draw.

Having registered a comprehensive 165-run victory in the series opener at Galle, India looked firmly on course to sweep the two-match series 2-0. However, Sonal Dinusha’s heroic second-innings century of 133 not out ensured Sri Lanka salvaged a draw, leaving India to settle for a 1-0 series triumph.

The drawn result also meant India’s Points Percentage (PCT) dropped from 53.33 to 51.52, though they retain the fifth spot after playing in eleven matches. India are still behind leaders, 2023 WTC winners Australia (80.00 PCT), 2025 WTC winners South Africa (75.00 PCT), 2021 champions New Zealand (72.22 PCT), and Bangladesh (55.56 PCT).

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are still placed sixth in the WTC standings with a 33.33 PCT. Resuming on day five with a slender 16-run lead, Sri Lanka's lower order displayed remarkable grit. Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha safely negotiated 31.2 overs in the morning session to add 100 runs. Dinusha brought up a half-century while Nuwantha stroked a disciplined 46 to push the lead past 100 before the lunch break.

India struck early in the second session when left-arm spinner Manav Suthar induced an edge from Nuwantha to second slip, where Dhruv Jurel took a clean catch. Ravindra Jadeja soon removed Prabath Jayasuriya, with Jurel holding onto another sharp chance. Yet, Dinusha remained steadfast, taking the hosts to safety at tea alongside a resolute Lahiru Kumara.

Dinusha completed his second century of the Test and third of the series off the first ball of the evening session. Kumara stoically defended for 90 balls before falling to Jadeja, but Asitha Fernando held on, and that prompted India captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jurel to bowl the final overs before hands were shaken and the game ended in a draw.

Having already crossed the halfway mark of their campaign following a 0-2 home reversal against South Africa and a drawn series in England last year, India now face a crucial stretch. Shubman Gill’s side will travel to New Zealand for a two-game Test series in November before hosting Australia in a five-match series to decide their fate for the WTC final.

--IANS

nr/bsk/