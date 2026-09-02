September 02, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor gears up to turn host for the forthcoming reality show, 'India Ke Top 1%', the massive amphitheatre-style set of the show is making headlines.

The designer of the set, Varsha Jain, claimed that it took them months to lock in a place to build the set.

She further added that hundreds of people worked tirelessly for a month to build this arena.

Varsha said, “Creating the set of India Ke Top 1% has been an incredibly exciting and creatively satisfying experience. To give the show a premium, larger-than-life feel, we explored multiple options for almost two to three months before finalizing this space. It then took us another month, along with the hard work of hundreds of people, to build the entire arena. Every element has been carefully designed and handcrafted down to the finest detail."

She explained that despite using advanced technology, they made sure that the set did not feel intimidating.

"We wanted the set to feel glossy and futuristic, but also warm, fun and inviting. For me, the individual status lighting, which changes with each contestant’s journey, and the circular LED floor, which brings the gameplay and percentage levels alive, are the biggest highlights. Despite the scale and technology, the set never feels intimidating, and that balance is what makes it truly special,” Varsha added.

The show will bring together students, homemakers, shopkeepers, YouTubers, magicians and real estate agents under a single roof.

The cameras will cover every corner of the set, leaving no blind spots. The arena will also have 100 individual tablets so that the contestants can play in Hindi or English. Huge screens have been included to keep everyone connected with the ongoing action.

The highlight of the show is the LED floor, which will show the gameplay graphics and changing percentage levels as contestants move closer to the Top 1%.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, 'India Ke Top 1%' is scheduled to premiere on 19th September this year at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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