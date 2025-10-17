October 17, 2025 3:27 PM हिंदी

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Department of Posts (DoP) has launched a dedicated medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen, the Ministry of Communications said on Friday.

The service launched in collaboration with Department of Ex-servicemen (DESW), will facilitate the pickup, booking, transmission, and doorstep delivery of medicines that are not available at ECHS polyclinics under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

“Under this initiative, medicines will be procured and packaged through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) Common Service Centre (CSC) stationed at ECHS polyclinics, while logistics and delivery will be managed by India Post’s trusted delivery network,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“This arrangement ensures that medicines reach ECHS beneficiaries efficiently, securely, and across all corners of the country,” it added.

The service was first piloted in Delhi on July 31, where it received an encouraging response and subsequently expanded to the NCR region, covering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Building on the success of the pilot wherein more than 1,700 packets of medicines were delivered a comprehensive mapping of 458 ECHS locations across the country has been completed, and the service will be available across the country from October 17.

“The initiative reflects the Department of Posts’ commitment to leveraging its extensive postal network for welfare projects and public service,” the Ministry said.

“The service will ensure timely and reliable delivery of medicines to ECHS beneficiaries, reaffirming India Post’s role as a trusted partner in nation-building and citizen welfare,” it added.

In September, the Department of Posts signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Packaging to advance sustainable packaging solutions for postal services.

The partnership focuses on developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across multiple domains. It focused on sustainable alternatives to current materials like corrugated boxes and cloth wraps, while developing eco-friendly, cost-efficient, durable, shockproof, lightweight, customisable, and scalable materials.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Kanwar Dhillon reflects on his growth and evolution in television

Kanwar Dhillon reflects on his growth and evolution in television

Women's World Cup: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa

Women's World Cup: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa

Pooja Ruparel reveals she feels 'immense love' when people still call her “Chutki' from DDLJ

Pooja Ruparel reveals she feels 'immense love' when people still call her “Chutki' from DDLJ

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen

IWAI hands over Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal operations to IRC Natural Resources

IWAI hands over Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal operations to IRC Natural Resources

Rajpal Yadav shares how his wife keeps him spiritually connected with Radha Krishna on her birthday

Rajpal Yadav shares how his wife keeps him spiritually connected with Radha Krishna on her birthday

Adinath Kothare on playing detective: Tough but an extremely interesting character to portray

Adinath Kothare on playing detective: Tough but an extremely interesting character to portray

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah gives humorous twist to Tanya Mittal’s letter from home

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah gives humorous twist to Tanya Mittal’s letter from home

India's industrial and logistics real estate sector grows 28 pc in first 9 months of 2025: Report

India's industrial, logistics real estate sector grows 28 pc in 9 months this year

Manav Kaul to lead Netflix’s intense supernatural drama 'Baramulla'

Manav Kaul to lead Netflix’s intense supernatural drama 'Baramulla'