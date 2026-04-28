Denmark, Rajasthan in talks for friendly cricket match, exchange progamme

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is set to take a significant step towards international grassroots collaboration, with plans underway for a player exchange programme and friendly cricket match with Denmark, following the recent high-level discussions with Danish ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen on Tuesday.

Kristensen said the proposal would now be taken up formally with the Danish Cricket Association. "We have discussed the possibility of exploring an exchange of players between the Danish cricket teams, the Danish Cricket Association, and the RCA here in Rajasthan. I will go back and discuss this with the Danish Cricket Association, and hopefully we can make a more formal agreement after this," he told IANS.

RCA official Ashish Tiwary said the talks with the visiting Danish delegation were highly encouraging and could pave the way for long-term cooperation aimed at developing the sport.

“We had very positive discussions with them, and their support towards taking cricket forward in Rajasthan has been extremely encouraging. They are keen that we work together to grow the sport,” Tiwary told reporters.

He added that a key highlight of the proposed collaboration is a structured exchange programme involving young cricketers from both regions.

“As part of this initiative, our children will travel to Denmark, while young players from Denmark will come to Rajasthan. This will be a historic step, and in my view, perhaps the first such initiative in India’s cricketing landscape,” he said.

Tiwary further confirmed that both sides have agreed in principle to organise a friendly cricket series between Rajasthan and Denmark, with discussions already establishing a mutual understanding.

“The discussions have taken place, and there is a mutual understanding in place. His Excellency is taking this very seriously, and we are optimistic about taking things forward soon,” he added.

--IANS

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