Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) The drama surrounding Hollywood actress Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers seems to be getting bigger.

The actress’ husband has alleged that she had an affair and claims to have text messages to support it, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 52-year-old actor, who filed for divorce from the 54-year-old actress on July 7, has been accused of physical abuse by his estranged wife. However, Aaron insists that "any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he has now explained the events that led him to file for divorce after nine years of marriage to the former Bond girl, including claims that she stole and broke his phone.

In an interview with TMZ, he recounted, "It's smashed to pieces. Unrecognisable. It's gone. I went over to her and was like, 'You broke my effing phone? Why? Why did you do that?'".

Aaron says Denise denied taking or breaking his phone. He said, "So, that's what started it. That was July 4. It was July 5 when I found the phone”.

Aaron claims she took his phone because it contained evidence of her alleged affair. He said, "They were texting back and forth, and I caught it. Her and I were watching that show Traitors on the sofa ... and she fell asleep, and I just had this feeling. I have her passcode for her stuff, and I’m going through it. I go into deleted, and I see some text messages that are super inappropriate. I’m like, 'What the hell?'".

He further mentioned, "She wakes up, and I go, 'Why are you doing this?' And she goes, 'Oh my God, please don't leave me, please don't leave me’. I'm like, whatever. She says, 'I'm so sorry. I won't do that again’”.

Aaron says this occurred in February and claims he wasn’t invited to her birthday on February 17. According to him, she planned to meet the man on March 20 — the day after his own birthday on March 19. He said, "So I see all the stuff going on, and I am just crushed, man. Nine years. With vows”.

Aaron claimed Denise gave him permission to access her "stuff" after he "caught her the first time" because she wanted to "rebuild trust”.

--IANS

aa/