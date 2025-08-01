Seriously concerned, deplore situation in Myanmar: Japan

Tokyo, August 1 (IANS) Japan on Friday stated that the latest announcement of holding general elections in Myanmar should serve as a process toward the restoration of the democratic political system in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Japan, Tokyo is "seriously concerned" that if general elections are held without seeing any moves toward political progress, such as the release of those who are detained and sincere dialogue among parties concerned, it could only provoke further strong backlash from the people of Myanmar and make a peaceful resolution more difficult.

"I express serious concern and deplore the continuing situation in Myanmar, even after four and a half years since the coup d’etat in Myanmar in February 2021. Many individuals, including Aung San Suu Kyi, remain detained, and the situation continues to show no signs of improvement, with air strikes and other acts of violence continuing," said Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi.

Japan reiterated its call to the Myanmar military urging it to take concrete actions to immediately stop the violence, release those who are detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and swiftly restore Myanmar’s democratic political system.

"Now that the state of emergency has been lifted, Japan earnestly hopes that the Myanmar military will act sincerely. At the same time Japan strongly hopes that a ceasefire throughout Myanmar and its credible implementation will be achieved, and that all parties will make sincere efforts toward a peaceful resolution. Furthermore, Japan will continue to provide maximum support for the efforts of ASEAN, including the implementation of the 'Five-Point Consensus', such as humanitarian assistance, to resolve the situation," read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Japan.

"Japan will continue to listen carefully to the voices of the people of Myanmar and further engage in dialogue with various stakeholders. Given that the livelihoods of the people of Myanmar have been affected by the earthquake this March as well as by the prolonged conflict, Japan will actively provide humanitarian assistance and support for improving people’s lives in a manner that directly benefits the people of Myanmar," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson of Myanmar's State Administration Council, said that the National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) of the country had decided to end the state of emergency to hold general elections.

In February 2021, Myanmar's then-Acting President U Myint Swe declared a one-year state of emergency and transferred sovereign power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services. The office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services subsequently formed the State Administration Council, with Min Aung Hlaing as its chairman. The NDSC has made multiple six-month extensions until July 31, this year.

