Vikrant Massey dedicates his National Award to marginalised people in society

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who has been conferred with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the surprise hit film ‘12th Fail’, has reacted to his victory.

The actor, who shares the National Award for Best Actor with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of I&B.

Talking about the same, he said in a statement, “I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true”.

He further mentioned, “I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan”.

“Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day”, he added.

He made his Hindi film debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's ‘Lootera’, alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He played Ranveer’s assistant and friend Devdas. In 2015, he played a supporting role opposite Ridhima Sud in Zoya Akhtar's ensemble family comedy-drama ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.

While Vikrant received the honour for his work in ‘12th Fail’, SRK has been lionised for his work in the commercial potboiler ‘Jawan’, which was directed by Atlee.

