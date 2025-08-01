August 01, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

Censor Board clears Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' for release with an 'A' certificate

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared director Lokesh Kanakaraj's explosive action entertainer 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, for release with an A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures, the firm that has produced the film, said, " #Coolie censored A. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

The film getting an A certificate has got a section of the audience concerned. Family audiences and children form a considerable chunk of actor Rajinikanth's fan base and Coolie getting an 'A' certificate will mean families will be unable to take their children to theatres to watch the eagerly-awaited film.

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

