August 01, 2025 9:30 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Student leader arrested over charges of extortion

Dhaka, Aug 1 (IANS) An former joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Students Union was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday, following allegations for collecting extortion money from Bangladesh's former MP Shammi Ahmed's house.

Jane Alam, also known as Apu, was arrested by the Detective Branch of DMP from the Wari area of the capital after he allegedly "picked up" extortion money from the former MP Shammi Ahmed's residence.

The information regarding the arrest was further confirmed by the Commissioner of the DMP's Media and Public Relations Department, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, who additionally stated that he was already aware of Alam’s involvement in the extortion case in the Gulshan region where he had posed as the 'coordinator' of the anti-discrimination student movement, reported Bangladesh’s leading daily, Prothom Alo.

Last month, local media outlets reported that another expelled leader of the students union, Abdur Razzak bin Solaiman along with a few others visited Shammi Ahmed’s residence in Gulshan, posing as ‘coordinators’, allegedly threatening Sidduique Abu Zafar, Shammi Ahmed’s spouse, while demanding a ransom of Taka 50 lakh.

Five people, including Razzak, were reportedly arrested Saturday night while ‘collecting’ the remaining ransom from Siddiqui's residence. While the remaining four individuals were identified as Ibrahim Hossain alias Munna, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab, along with a minor, whose identity had not yet been disclosed.

A police complaint was lodged by Siddiqui regarding the ransom incident, following which around 10-12 unidentified people including Razzak, were accused and five were arrested on a seven-day demand in the Gulshan police station. The minor was reportedly sent to the Tongi Youth Development Centre.

Alam and Razzak were members of the Central Committee of the Bangladesh Democratic Students Union, and were later expelled due to the extortion incident. Razzak was also the joint convener of the combined private university branch of the anti discrimination student movement.

--IANS

bpd/as

