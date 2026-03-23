March 23, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Denied BJP ticket, Assam minister defects to Congress

Denied BJP ticket, Assam minister defects to Congress

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, state Minister Nandita Gorlosa has joined the Congress party after being denied a ticket by the BJP and will now contest from the Haflong constituency.

The Congress party formally announced her candidature on Monday, stating that its earlier nominee, party General Secretary Nirmal Langthasa, has stepped aside in the “greater public interest” to accommodate Gorlosa.

Gorlosa, the sitting MLA from Haflong, switched allegiance shortly after the BJP fielded first-time candidate Rupali Langthasa from the constituency. Her move is being viewed as politically crucial in Dima Hasao district, where she has built a strong base over the last five years.

Welcoming her into the party fold, Congress said Gorlosa has consistently raised issues concerning the district and remained steadfast in her political positions.

The party also took a swipe at the BJP leadership, alleging that denying her a ticket reflected priorities that were not aligned with the interests of indigenous tribal communities.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar, in a post on X, said that leaders committed to protecting Assam and ensuring its prosperity are aligning with the party. He described Gorlosa as a strong voice of Dima Hasao who stood firm on her principles despite political challenges.

Alwar further accused the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of neglecting tribal interests and prioritising corporate land allocation.

He asserted that the Congress party remains committed to safeguarding the rights, identity, and future of the people of Assam.

Gorlosa joined the party in the presence of Nirmal Langthasa, who extended his support to her candidature after withdrawing from the race.

The development is expected to intensify the electoral contest in Haflong, a key seat in Assam’s hill district region, as parties gear up for a closely fought election.

--IANS

tdr/dpb

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