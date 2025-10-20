October 20, 2025 8:08 PM हिंदी

Dembele returns to PSG squad for Champions League clash against Leverkusen

Dembele returns to PSG squad for Champions League clash against Leverkusen

Paris, Oct 20 (IANS) Ousmane Dembele is poised to make his return for Paris Saint-Germain after being named in the defending champions’ squad for their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Ballon d’Or winner has been sidelined since September 5 due to a hamstring injury but has been included in PSG’s 21-man travelling squad announced on Monday. Also making a return is centre-back Marquinhos, who is back in contention after nearly four weeks out with a thigh injury.

France forward Dembele concluded a remarkable season by winning the men's Ballon d'Or last month, football's most prestigious individual award, after spearheading Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League victory.

"I really don't have the words. It was an incredible season with PSG," Dembele had said while hailing coach Luis Enrique as "like a father."

"It is an individual trophy, but it was really the collective that won it," he added. "The Ballon d'Or has not really been an objective for me in my career, but I worked hard for the team to win the Champions League.

The 28-year-old narrowly beat Barcelona's teenage talent Lamine Yamal to win the award at a glamorous ceremony in Paris, succeeding Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who was the previous year's recipient. Dembele's triumph follows a prolific season in which he scored 35 goals in all competitions, guiding PSG to a historic treble of the Champions League, French league, and domestic cup.

However, the forward is yet to play in the Champions League this season. PSG are third in the 36-team league after winning their first two games.

--IANS

ab/vi

LATEST NEWS

VP Radhakrishnan welcomes PM Modi for Diwali greetings

VP Radhakrishnan welcomes PM Modi for Diwali greetings

'Diwali part of my journey in India': UAE envoy extends warm greetings to people

'Diwali part of my journey in India': UAE envoy extends warm greetings to people

PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings

PM Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings

Hasini Perera’s fluent 85 in vain as Shorna Akter spins Sri Lanka out for 202 against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Monday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Hasini Perera’s fluent 85 in vain as Shorna Akter spins Sri Lanka out for 202

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 249

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 249

When Farida Jalal opened up about her parents’ divorce and childhood in boarding school (Photo: IANS)

When Farida Jalal opened up about her parents’ divorce and childhood in boarding school

Tesla CEO Elon Musk extends Diwali greetings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk extends Diwali greetings

Nifty, Sensex end Samvat 2081 on strong note with 6 pc return

Nifty, Sensex end Samvat 2081 on strong note with 6 pc return

EU Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda

EU Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda

'May light always prevail': Ukraine's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Diwali

'May light always prevail': Ukraine's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Diwali