Delhi shopkeepers claim Rs 100 Crore daily losses due to protests; seek return to normalcy

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi on Friday expressed concern over the impact of ongoing protests on businesses, claiming that markets are witnessing a sharp decline in customer footfall and sales during the crucial festive season. They said the presence of security personnel, road restrictions and concerns among customers about visiting markets have added to their difficulties.

With October, November and December accounting for a significant share of annual sales for many businesses, traders said the disruptions had threatened their livelihoods. Several shopkeepers reported that goods purchased for the festive season were lying unsold, while operational expenses, including electricity bills and staff salaries, continued to mount.

IANS spoke to traders and shopkeepers across Khan Market, Connaught Place and Shankar Market to understand how the protests and the security restrictions have affected their businesses.

Sanjeev Mehta, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said the market was witnessing an unusually low number of customers.

"You can see the condition of the market; you will hardly find four customers walking around. This is all happening because of the protests and the restrictions. Customers are afraid and are not coming to the market. Shopkeepers are unable to make sales, goods are lying unsold, and they are facing difficulties," he said.

Mehta said the festive period was crucial for traders, as the revenue generated during these three months helped them sustain their businesses throughout the rest of the year and support the families dependent on them.

"We make enough sales during these months to sustain ourselves for the rest of the year and support the families associated with our businesses. But these protests are hurting our sales," he said.

Expressing concern over the timing of the demonstrations, Mehta alleged that the protests were being held without sufficient reason, particularly during festivals. He warned that if the disruptions continued and the festive season was ruined, he would take to the streets to demand compensation from the government.

New Delhi Traders' Association president Atul Bhargava claimed that businesses across Connaught Place and its surrounding commercial areas were suffering losses of approximately Rs 100 crore every day.

He said the losses extended to Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazaar, Mohan Singh Place, Municipal Market, Shankar Market and neighbouring areas.

"All of us are currently facing losses. This is the festive season. We have already purchased stock and invested money, and we have suffered significant losses. If the situation does not return to normal, our losses will increase further," Bhargava said.

He added that traders wanted normal business operations to resume so they could recover their investments and minimise further losses. He said they did not want protests and restrictions to continue in Connaught Place.

Employees at retail outlets are also feeling the impact. Preet, assistant manager at a store in Connaught Place, said business had been severely affected, leaving staff struggling to meet sales targets.

"Business has been severely affected, and we are struggling to make ends meet. On top of that, the company is pressuring us to meet sales targets, asking why we are not generating sales," Preet said.

Preet added that employees were spending much of their working hours without customers and urged that the protests and blockades end.

"We come here, sit idle and leave without any work. There are almost no customers. Office-goers are still coming and going, but public footfall is zero," Preet said.

A shopkeeper in Connaught Place said the visible presence of police and security personnel had discouraged people from visiting the market. The shopkeeper also stated that restrictions on Metro services and the movement of private vehicles were making it difficult for customers to reach commercial areas.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper at Shankar Market said road blockages by the forces were preventing customers from accessing shops and adding to the financial burden on businesses.

"We are facing a lot of difficulties. If the roads are blocked, how will customers reach the market? The protests are adding to our expenses. The entire market is bearing the burden of rising costs, including electricity bills and staff salaries. If there is no business and no customers, how are we supposed to manage these expenses?" the shopkeeper said.

--IANS

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