Delhi Pro Volleyball League aims to bring financial stability, recognition for players, say founders

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Emphasising a player-first vision, the Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) aims to build a future where athletes are not limited to playing for passion alone, but are also empowered with professional growth, financial stability, and long-term recognition.

Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) was announced in January this year with the vision of creating a structured, professional, and sustainable platform for volleyball talent in the city. The league has the backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association and the Delhi Olympic Association.

Former volleyball players Neeti Rawat and Jasoda Gulliya are fully immersed in the preparations for DVPL, which is also India’s first women-led professional volleyball league, built by athletes, for athletes. Both founders bring a unique blend of on-ground experience and professional expertise to the league.

Neeti Rawat, a former volleyball player, has built extensive experience in sports broadcasting and media, offering deep insight into storytelling, audience engagement, and the commercial dynamics of televised sports. Her understanding of how to position and package sports content is expected to play a pivotal role in amplifying volleyball’s reach in India.

Complementing this is Jasoda Gulliya, whose background in finance and strategic planning brings a strong foundation in building sustainable business models.

Having spent years on the court, both Neeti and Jasoda bring unmatched authenticity and insight into the league’s vision.

"DPVL is a movement to redefine how volleyball is perceived and experienced in India. Having lived the journey as athletes ourselves, we don’t just understand the sport- we understand its untapped potential. We know where it stands today, where it rightfully belongs, and we are determined to bridge that gap with purpose and action." said Neeti Rawat.

Adding to this, Jasoda Gulliya stated, "This league is about building a future where players don’t just play for passion, but also have access to professional growth, financial stability, and recognition. For us, it’s not just a sport, it's been a way of life. We haven’t just played the game, we’ve lived it. That’s why we understand every nuance, every challenge, and what athletes truly need.

DPVL envisions a holistic ecosystem including player development pathways, professional training environments, competitive exposure, and enhanced visibility through media and broadcast partnerships. The league also seeks to empower women in sports leadership, setting a precedent for more inclusive and diverse governance in Indian sports.

The Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) will feature a dynamic and professional league format comprising six franchise teams competing in a structured, high-quality match environment. Set to make its debut in 2026, DPVL aims to deliver a competitive and commercially viable platform that elevates the standard of volleyball in India.

--IANS

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