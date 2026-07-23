PVR INOX Q1 profit drops nearly 70 pc sequentially to Rs 56.5 crore

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) India's largest multiplex operator, PVR INOX, on Thursday reported a nearly 70 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2026.

The multiplex operator clocked Rs 186.7 crore profit posted in the March quarter (Q4 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the company returned to profitability after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Commenting on the result, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said that the Q1 FY’27 reflects the structural strength we have built over the last three years.

“The industry delivered broadbased growth, our operating metrics improved across the board, and the Company is now Net Cash positive,” Bijli stated.

“With a diverse content slate ahead and a capital-light expansion model, our focus remains on delighting consumers, driving footfalls and creating enduring value for our shareholders,” Bijli mentioned.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,622 crore from Rs 1,450 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by improved box office performance and higher occupancy across its cinema network.

Total income increased 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,648.3 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,481.7 crore a year earlier.

Compared with Rs 1,623.9 crore in the March quarter, total income was up 1.5 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,572.7 crore, up 1.8 per cent from Rs 1,544.8 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, expenses declined 1.6 per cent from Rs 1,599 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 529 crore, compared with Rs 404 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company's operating profitability improved significantly, with EBITDA margin expanding by 470 basis points to 32.6 per cent from 27.9 per cent a year earlier.

--IANS

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