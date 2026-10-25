Delhi Police bust Jamtara-based cyber fraud syndicate, 2 held for credit card fraud

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an alleged cyber fraud syndicate operating from Jharkhand and arrested two men, including a B.Tech graduate, for allegedly cheating more than 50 people through fraudulent credit card transactions while impersonating as bank officials, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Aftab Ansari, age 24, and Abdul Majid, age 23. The Cyber Police Station of Shahdara district arrested the two in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district after a four-day operation. They recovered three mobile phones allegedly containing WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence linked to fraud.

According to police, the investigation began after a complaint by Tarnjeet Singh, who alleged that unidentified persons posing as HDFC Bank officials contacted him over the phone and WhatsApp, claiming they could help him update his credit card Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The complainant subsequently discovered unauthorized transactions on his credit cards

The police traced a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra worth Rs 1,39,999, purchased using the disputed credit card transactions on JioMart, to a delivery address in the Jharia area of Dhanbad district.

After conducting surveillance and field verification for four days, the team devised a trap with the assistance of a delivery agent. Police arranged a decoy mobile phone delivery at a location allegedly used by the suspects. The two accused arrived to receive the purported delivery and were apprehended, officials said.

During the operation, two mobile phones were recovered from Ansari and one from Majid. The devices reportedly contained WhatsApp conversations and other digital material relevant to the investigation.

According to the police, the accused and their associates used social media platforms, including Facebook, to advertise assistance with credit card KYC updates to lure victims. Interested people were directed to online forms through which their personal and contact details were collected.

Mostly, unsuspecting individuals above 50 years of age were targeted by the fraudsters, who posed as bank officials and offered supposed assistance with KYC verification through video calls.

In these video calls, victims were asked to display their credit card details, including card numbers and CVV, on camera and share their mobile phone screens under the pretext of completing electronic verification. Police suspect that this enabled the accused to access the one-time passwords received on the victims' devices and carry out unauthorised online transactions.

The fraudsters allegedly used compromised credit card details to purchase expensive mobile phones through online shopping platforms. The devices were delivered to locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal, away from the accused’s home district, to avoid detection.

Police said the phones were subsequently sold in local markets at comparatively lower prices. Since the devices were sealed and accompanied by a purchase invoice, they appeared legitimate.

Preliminary investigation suggests that almost 50 people were deceived like that. Police are still verifying the number of victims and the total number of people involved in the crime, presuming that it could be a whole network of other members.

Delhi police have advised the public not to share credit card details, CVVs, OTP or PINs over phone or video calls, or share mobile screens with unknown people.

--IANS

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