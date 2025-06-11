June 11, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 witnessed a major shake-up on Day 6, as GM Abhijeet Gupta emerged as the sole leader with 6.5 points, following a commanding Round 7 victory over GM Mamikon Gharibyan. The result puts the Indian GM in pole position heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

The top-board clash between GM S.L. Narayanan and GM Boris Savchenko, both tied at the top before the round, ended in a balanced draw, pushing both to six points. They are now part of a tightly packed chasing group, joined by several others who secured key wins on Wednesday.

Round 7 also saw several critical results that tightened the race at the top. GM Mihail Nikitenko defeated GM Alexei Fedorov to move to 6 points, while GM Vitaly Sivuk secured a strong win over Alekhya Mukhopadhyay, also climbing to 6. GM Diptayan Ghosh joined the leading pack after overcoming GM Aleksej Aleksandrov.

Meanwhile, GM Luka Paichadze and GM Manuel Petrosyan played out a draw to stay in contention with 5.5 points each, as did GM Aditya S Samant and IM Semetey Tologontegin, who also shared the spoils to reach 5.5.

Also joining the six-point club was IM Neelash Saha, who continued his excellent run with a win over Bivor Adak, and IM Aronyak Ghosh, who defeated GM Nguyen Duc Hoa in a sharp battle.

With just three rounds remaining, the standings remain extremely tight, with eight players now trailing Abhijeet Gupta by just half a point. The battle for the Rs 1.21 crore prize pool is heating up, and every result in the coming rounds could prove decisive.

Day 6 also marked the kickoff of Category C, which has drawn a whopping 1,250 participants, further reinforcing the tournament’s reputation as India’s most inclusive and expansive chess celebration.

With players spanning all age groups and backgrounds, the Category C section adds another vibrant layer to the Delhi GM Open’s legacy of nurturing talent across every level.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2025 Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Jansen, Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP